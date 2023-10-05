Ecology being destroyed in name of development: West Bengal Guv on flood

Siliguri, Oct 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said the ecology is being destroyed in the name of development, and maintained that specific studies need to be undertaken to mitigate disasters like the one that struck Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the flood-affected areas of northern West Bengal, he said a permanent solution should be found so that such calamities do not strike again.

Bose reached Siliguri for taking a survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar.

"I would like to see as many places as possible so that I can have a feel of what is happening on the ground. More than that, I would like to go to the camps and listen to the people -- their views, sentiments and grievances. Also, what are their views on preventing such things in the future," he told reporters at Seti Jhora.

"There are various reasons behind these disasters. Specific studies have to be done and assessments made. I can say from my experience in disaster management that these accidents are not accidental. In the name of development, we are destroying ecology," he said.

The governor said that there should be a balance between development and conservation.

"Back to nature is the permanent answer to this," he said.

The governor went to the northern districts of the state on a day the ruling TMC scheduled a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in Kolkata, demanding the release of MGNREGA funds from the Centre.

On state Irrigation and Waterways minister Partha Bhowmick describing Bose as a 'tourist' for his visiting flood-affected areas of north Bengal, the governor replied, "Yes, I am a tourist. I will tour the places where my people suffer. To see what is happening you need people. I wish some of my junior appointees in the council of ministers were also with me at least as tourists. He is the minister of Waterways, if he comes in the field, he will realise that roadways have become waterways..." During his visit to one of the relief camps in Rangdhali in Jalpaiguri district, Bose assured people of looking into their requests to release funds for 100 days' work scheme.

The governor assured them saying "Sab ka sath sab ka bikas".

Meanwhile, Bose was shown black flags by Trinamool Congress supporters near the Bagdogra Airport before another group repeated the same act while his convoy was passing through Siliguri.

After taking the survey Bose flew back to New Delhi in the evening.

A flash flood in the Teesta river in Sikkim inundated the northern plains of West Bengal, due to which thousands of people were evacuated to safer places.

The flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on Wednesday, caused the accumulation of huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang dam destroying the power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate.

Eighteen people have died while 98 others, including 22 army personnel were missing in Sikkim due to the disaster. PTI SCH SOM RG