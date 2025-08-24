Economic conditions of farmers improved after Modi govt took charge: Kamlesh Paswan

Deoria (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Union minister Kamlesh Paswan on Sunday said the economic condition of farmers improved a lot ever since the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014.

Addressing a workshop in Deoria, Paswan, the minister of state for rural development, said, “India is an agricultural country where the farmers produce crops with their hard work and effort.

“Ever since the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formed, the economic condition of our food-providing farmers has improved a lot.” Later in a post on X in Hindi, Paswan said, “Attended the 'Amrit Prayas Ka Pratham Sankalp' programme organised by Deoria MP Shashank Mani ji, which was not only inspiring but also sent a strong message of collective resolve for the all-round development of the society." President of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, Kameshwar Singh, said the Centre and the state government are providing financial assistance and grants to the farmers to set up agro-processing units.

Farmers can now increase their income by cultivating cash crops and converting them into value-added products through agro processing, Singh said.

“There are immense possibilities in the agriculture sector for the farmers to increase their income. The government is also helping the farmers through many schemes and grants,” he added.

Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said agriculture and farmers have a very important role to play for the proper development of the constituency.