Economic development only long term solution for peace, stability in Northeast: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Nov 16 (PTI) Even as the situation in the Northeast has improved in the last 10 years, the long-term solution for peace and stability in the region is only through economic development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Sangma asserted that there has been a "drastic reduction" in overall insurgency.

"There are certain incidents and certain areas where slight problems are still there but at large if you look at the last 10 years things have really improved. There has been a drastic reduction in the overall insurgency in the different incidents taking place. So there has been a reduction," the National People's Party leader told PTI.

While admitting that certain states have been "facing problems", he said that in the long run, the solution to peace and stability in the region is by creating necessary infrastructures and proper economic development.

"So once economic development comes in, connectivity comes in, tourism is boosted, infrastructure is boosted, direct investments are coming in through the private sector, these will be the long-term game changer and will bring permanent stability and peace in this region," the 46-year-old leader said.

He added that the region is moving in the right direction and he is confident of seeing "the situation improve and get better in the future".

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, first held in 2016, coincides with the blossoming of cherry trees in the state capital.

The festival over the years has invited national and international artistes including Ronan Keating, Akon, Boney M, Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor apart from artistes from the northeast, including Khasi Bloodz, Jessie Lyngdoh, and The Great Society.

The state government has championed the festival for its support to local artisans who showcase food, textile, handloom, and handicraft products.

Talking about the success of the festival, Sangma said it has become "almost self-sustaining" because of the huge interest shown by tourists from across India and abroad.

"A large number of tourists from the entire country today and even from abroad are coming in. We have one of the best artist lineups that are coming in from different parts of the world.

"We have our local artistes who are able to perform at such a large scale. We have our local vendors who are able to sell different products in different venues to tourists.

"So we think all this kind of growth is taking place, so it's been huge and we've very happy with the result.

"It is almost a self-sustaining festival where the government makes a bare minimum investment. And most of the revenue is generated by the organisers themselves and that is again another very important feature of this particular event," he said.

Sangma said that music festivals like Cherry Blossom in Shillong and Me'Gong in Jengjal are only one part of the overall strategy to boost tourism and the plan is to develop tourism as an overall ecosystem.

"It requires festivals. But it also requires infrastructure, connectivity, hotels and good manpower. In all these fronts, works are happening and we have a target to make tourism one of the major components of our growth story," he said.

Working in that direction, large investments are being made and returns are being received that will eventualy put Meghalaya on the global map, he said.

"We are seeing the outcome and we are hopeful that more and more jobs will be created in the future and events like these bring all the aspects and we are hopeful that events like these will put Meghalaya and Shillong on the global map not just the national map.

"One day we want to make it a global event but a lot of work has to be done," Sangma said. PTI MAH RT