Economic empowerment of women fuels growth: PM Modi at G20 meeting

NewsDrum Desk
02 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower them is through a "women-led development approach".

"When women prosper, the world prospers," Modi said while virtually addressing the 'Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment' organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar as part of India's G20 Presidency.

The economic empowerment of women fuels growth, he said.

"Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire a positive change," the PM said.

"The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. India is making strides in this direction," he said.

