Economic Offences Wing Kashmir books 2 for forging documents to secure MBBS admission

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has registered a case against two people for their alleged involvement in securing admission into a medical college here using a forged physical disability certificate.

The EOW received information that a student from Ajas in Bandipora district got an MBBS seat at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, in 2023 by producing fake certificates showing the student as a 'person with disability' and belonging to the economically weaker section, despite not being physically disabled, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday.

"Acting upon the information, the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar, initiated a preliminary verification into the matter.

"During the course of verification, it surfaced that the accused beneficiary, in connivance with another individual resident of Asham, Sumbal, Bandipora, procured a fake and forged PWD certificate," the spokesperson said.

Based on the forged document, the beneficiary allegedly secured selection for admission to the MBBS course, he added.

"The acts committed by the accused persons prima facie disclose the commission of cognisable offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ RHL