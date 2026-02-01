Economic Offences Wing Kashmir chargesheets two in fake international prize scam

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet in an eight-year-old case related to financial fraud.

The chargesheet was filed in the City Munsiff Court here in a case registered in 2017 under Section 420 RPC read with Section 66(d) of the IT Act against two accused persons, a spokesman of the EOW said in a statement.

Giving details of the case, the spokesman said a man had alleged that he was lured by a fraudulent phone call claiming that he had won a prize of Rs 2.35 crore along with a car from M/s Chevrolet Motors Promotion Limited, UK.

"In order to claim the said prize, the caller directed the complainant to communicate through an email ID, cheprom@liv.co.uk. During subsequent email correspondence, the complainant was asked to deposit an amount as customs duty into a bank account maintained in the name of Jitu Raj Johari at SBI Branch, Sarai Khawaja," he said.

The spokesman said that after depositing the amount, the complainant received another email instructing him to open an account in the Royal Bank of Scotland and to deposit an additional amount as Charges of Transfer (COT) through an NSG agency.

The complainant arranged the required amount from various sources and deposited the same as instructed. However, no prize money was ever transferred to his account.

"The caller, identifying himself as 'Frank Ban' and using the email ID frankban@diplomats.com, continued to mislead the complainant," the spokesman said.

The probe conclusively revealed that Jitu Raj Johari, a resident of Faridabad and Suresh Thakur, a resident of Delhi were actively involved in the commission of the offence and had duped the complainant of lakhs of rupees, he said.

Based on oral, documentary, and corroborative evidence collected during the course of investigation, offences under the relevant provisions of law were established against the accused persons, the spokesman said.

He said accordingly, the chargesheet has been presented before the competent court for judicial adjudication.