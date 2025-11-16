Economic reforms reshape nation’s trajectory: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that economic reforms have reshaped the nation’s trajectory, positioning India to become the world’s third-largest economy within a year.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution coming into force, Naidu predicted that India is projected to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2038.

“Economic reforms have transformed the country’s direction and positioned India to emerge as the world’s third-largest economy within a year,” Naidu said.

He further expressed confidence that India will become the world’s largest economy by 2047, marking 100 years of the nation’s independence.

According to Naidu, Indians are already among the highest per-capita income earners globally, and by 2047, the Indian community will be one of the most influential worldwide.

Highlighting the role of the judiciary, Naidu said it stands as one of the four pillars of democracy and provides greater stability compared to the legislature, executive, and media.

“Whenever disruptions occur, the judiciary steps in to correct the course and uphold the true spirit of democracy,” he added.

The conference was attended by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, senior judges, legal luminaries, and prominent public representatives. PTI MS GDK SSK