Economic relations secretary in MEA to visit Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Dammu Ravi, secretary, economic relations in the MEA, will visit Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya from April 7-12, as a "reaffirmation of India's commitment" to further strengthen its ties of friendship with the three African countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement on Saturday, said the visit seeks to "maintain the momentum of high-level contacts" between India and countries in Africa, post the entry of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 during the Indian Presidency of the grouping.

In Rwanda, he will represent the government of India, in an event marking "the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide (Kwibuka 30)" on Sunday, the MEA said.

During the visit, he is also expected to hold meetings with ministers and senior officials of the government of Rwanda, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The secretary (ER) will thereafter leave for Uganda on April 8 and will be there till April 9. He will lead a 35-member multi-sectoral business delegation that "aims to increase trade and commercial ties between the two countries", it said.

"He will also meet with ministers and officials of the Ugandan government, besides chairing a business session comprising captains of Indian and Ugandan industry. He is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Uganda," the statement added.

The secretary (ER) will then travel to Kenya heading a "large delegation" comprising officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Indian agricultural companies and business chambers from April 10-12, the MEA said.

This visit will be in fulfilment of the decision taken in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kenya, during his visit to India in December 2023, it said.

The delegation will inter alia, explore the possibility of agricultural farming in Kenya, the statement said.

Ravi will be chairing a business session comprising representatives of Indian and Kenyan companies, besides having meetings with ministers and officials of the government of Kenya.

He will be meeting with members of the Indian community in Kenya, it added.

Ravi will be accompanied by additional secretary (E&SA) Puneet R Kundal, during the visit, the statement said.

"The visit by secretary (ER) is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to further strengthen its ties of friendship with Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya and to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between India and countries in Africa, post the entry of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G-20 during the Indian Presidency," the MEA said. PTI KND RHL