Modi signals a new era with GST relief, next gen reforms and Sudarshan Chakra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a clarion call for making a "Samriddh Bharat" by becoming self reliant in fields ranging from fighter jet engines to energy and Artificial Intelligence, as he announced a task force for next generation reforms, GST changes as big gift for Diwali, and a state-of-the art defence shield dubbed "sudarshan chakra."

Modi's consecutive 12th Independence Day speech was focused on the theme of "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) at a time India and the world is facing growing US protectionism, as he highlighted the rising global selfish interest.

"We should not waste our energy on shortening the line of any country. We have to make our line longer with full energy. The world will acknowledge our mettle if we can do it. (kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye apni urja hamein nahin khapaani hai. Hamein poori urja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karaa hai. Hum agar apni lakeer lambi karate hain to duniya bhi hamara loha manegi.)," Modi said in his 103-minute address from the ramparts of Red Fort on the country's 79th Independence Day.

Citing his 25 years of experience as the head of a government, he said, "If we choose this path, then no selfish interest will ever be able to entrap us."

Modi's longest Independence Day address for any prime minister was peppered with several announcements, including a national deep water exploration mission for self-reliance in energy and a high-powered demography mission to deal with the "serious crisis" of demographic changes effected by infiltrators.

His sweeping call for "swadeshi" (Made in India), self-reliance and innovation in a gamut of sectors, including semiconductors, social media, fertiliser and pharma, came amid a strain in the country's ties with the US, with President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian imports to a whopping 50 per cent after singling out India for purchase of Russian oil to pressure it on trade.

Sporting a saffron turban, Modi, however, made no direct reference to the issue as he doubled down on his emphasis on self-reliance and "swadeshi". The task force on reforms will make time-bound recommendations for adapting India to become developed by 2047, he said.

"It is the call of the hour that we need not fret in the times of crisis but should work to improve our abilities and accomplishments," he said. Indian manufacturers' mantra should be "daam kam, dum jyada" (less price, better quality), he added.

India can do it, he said noting that toy producers have begun exporting after he had in a 'Mann ki Baat' episode called for boosting domestic production and the need for stopping their import.

The prime minister likened his call for "Samriddh Bharat" (prosperous India) to the freedom fighters' goal of "Swatantra Bharat" (independent India).

If innumerable sacrifices could realise the dream of independent India, the hardwork and resolve of countless people, coupled with the pursuit of self-reliance and vocal for local can make prosperous India as well, he said.

"That generation sacrificed itself for 'Swatantra Bharat'. This generation should dedicate itself to 'Samriddh Bharat'. It is the need of the hour to take new steps to make India prosperous," the prime minister said, adding it is not one political party's agenda as the country belongs to everyone.

"If this is our collective resolve, then we will change the world in a quick span of time," he asserted.

For the first time in his Independence Day speech, Modi flagged the issue of infiltration, saying it is a challenge to the nation's unity, integrity, and security.

A longstanding red flag for the BJP, the issue of infiltration has gained in political salience as the ruling party has rallied in the support of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, protested fiercely by the opposition, as a necessity to deny voting rights to people with suspect citizenship.

Warning the country about the challenge, he said, "The country's demography is being changed as a well-thought-out conspiracy. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. It will not be tolerated."

Infiltrators are snatching away the jobs of the country's youth, grabbing lands of the gullible tribal population, and luring girls, stressing that the country will not tolerate this, he added.

"No country can allow itself to be captured by infiltrators." Modi announced that the next generation GST reforms which will lower tax burden substantially and benefit small industries is in the works and the lower taxes will be a Diwali gift to citizens. Diwali falls on October 20.

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh(RSS), Modi heaped praise on its nation-building efforts and said service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline are its identity.

A RSS pracharak for decades before shifting to the BJP, the prime minister said the Sangh is likely the biggest NGO in the world.

With the venue decorated with odes to 'Operation Sindoor', Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, saying terrorists and those providing them safe haven will be treated alike and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation. The operation was launched on May 7 to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, triggering four days of hostilities that ended with an understanding between the two sides on May 10.

India tolerated nuclear blackmail for a long time but will no longer do so, he said.

The prime minister also made it clear that India will not accept the Indus Waters Treaty in its current form, saying it has wrought unimaginable damage to Indian farmers by diverting their rightful waters to Pakistan. India has put the agreement in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Announcing work on developing an indigenous defence system to secure critical strategic and civilian facilities and religious places, he said the "Sudarshan Chakra" system is inspired by Lord Krishna, and it will not only neutralise any attack from the enemy but also hit back with double force.

Attacked by the Congress for his government's alleged undermining of constitutional values, Modi asserted that the Constitution is the country's guiding light and asked people to never forget the sins of those who "murdered" the Constitution and democracy in 1975 by imposing the Emergency.

While his government has taken numerous strides in making the country self-reliant in different fields, including modern technology, he said the issue of India making inroads in the semiconductor industry was explored for five-six decades but files remained stuck and the idea was killed in infancy.

Countries which invested in technology have reached the top, he said, adding that his government has brought it on the ground and India will begin producing semiconductor chips this year.

Asserting that India is investing thousands of crores of rupees in green hydrogen, he said it will have doubled its nuclear power capacity by 10 times around the centenary of its independence. The country is also exploring over 1,200 places in its pursuit of independence in critical minerals, he added.

He lamented the diversion of a huge sum of money on meeting the country's energy and fertiliser needs, saying the amount could have been used for people's welfare if it had gained self-sufficiency in these fields.