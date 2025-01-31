Economic Survey 2024-25: Rail network expansion comes down; production of wagons, locos up

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Thursday suggested that while the expansion of rail network has come down by approximately 10 per cent, the production of rolling stock such as wagons and locomotives has increased as compared to the April-November period of previous financial year 2023-24.

The Survey showed that in FY24 (April-Nov), while 2,282 km of rail network was commissioned, it came down to 2,031 km for a similar period in FY25.

However, production of wagons jumped from 22,042 to 26,148 and locomotives from 968 to 1042 for the said period.

According to the Survey, while in the whole of the financial year of 23-24, 41 Vande Bharat trains were introduced, FY 24-25 witnessed 17 new Vande Bharat trains up to October for various destinations in the country.

At present, a total of 68 Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country.

It further suggested that while in FY 23-24, 456 Vande Bharat coaches were produced, in FY 24-25 the figure stood at 228 up to October.

Highlighting the recent initiatives in the rail system, the survey said by October 31, 2024, 91 Gati Shakti multi-modal Cargo Terminals were commissioned and 375 MW of solar and 103 MW of wind was commissioned.

"Four hundred thirty-four projects valued at Rs 11.17 lakh crore have been identified under three railway corridors mapped on the PM GatiShakti portal. Seventeen public-private partnership projects have been completed (for Rs 16,434 crore) and eight (worth Rs 16,614 crore) are going on," the Survey said.

It provided an update on two major railway projects, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project and Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs).

"Sanctioned in December 2015, this 508-km project supported by Japan has a revised cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. As of October 2024, it has achieved 47.17 per cent physical progress with an expenditure of Rs 67,486 crore," the Survey said.

It added, "As of November 2024, 2,741 km (96.4 per cent) of the planned 2,843 km DFC network has been commissioned. DFCs have transformed logistics in India by facilitating increased freight volumes without passenger train interference."

The Survey noted that the Indian Railways is undertaking several initiatives to enhance passenger experience and station amenities such as 1,337 stations have been identified for redevelopment in Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and work has started in 1,197 of them.

"In the pursuit of enhancing the wellness and welfare of passengers passing through railway stations, 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) were started in railway station premises. In addition, on November 13, 2024, 18 new PMBJKs were inaugurated, providing affordable medications and healthcare services at the railway stations," the Survey said.

It added, "A new policy for managing mobile catering was introduced on November 14, 2023. As of November 23, 2024, this has resulted in the establishment of 557 Base Kitchens servicing 468 pairs of trains."

About other passenger amenities, the Survey stated that Train Indication Boards have been provided at 1,351 stations, Coach Guidance Systems at 866 stations,and Wi-Fi availability at 6,112 stations, thus, enhancing passenger experience.

One Station One Product Scheme is operational at 1,900 stations, featuring 2,163 outlets that benefit 79,380 local artisans by providing sales opportunities for their products, it said.

It also observed Indian Railways' key initiatives to improve signalling systems by replacing mechanical signalling with Electrical/Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems and upgradation to electrical/electronic interlocking systems at 25 out of 62 pending stations in FY25.

It stated that Kavach, the indigenously developed Automated Train Protection system, has seen Rs 1,547 crore investment till November 2024 and the specification version 4.0 was approved on July 16, 2024.

"EI systems have been installed at 227 stations in FY25, increasing the coverage to 3,576 stations. The first Direct Drive Interlocking system was commissioned in November 2024 at Tajpur station," the Survey said.

"ABS (Automatic Block Signalling) is being installed to enhance capacity on high-density routes. Seven hundred twenty route kilometres have been completed this fiscal year, increasing the coverage to a total of 4,906 kilometres," it added.