Economic Survey: ‘Rosy’ outlook doesn’t reflect in common man’s life, claims J’khand Cong

Ranchi, Jul 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur on Monday claimed that the Economic Survey presents a rosy picture of the country’s economy but it does not reflect in common people’s lives.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It said India's GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7 per cent in the current fiscal year.

“The BJP government at the Centre has been coining catchy words like billion and trillion economy for the last 10 years. But, we are not concerned about what they are claiming. We are concerned about if their claims are benefiting the last man of the society,” Thakur said.

“The government has been claiming India's economy is the fastest-growing. We don’t find any reflection of that in common man’s life,” he said.

Meanwhile, an economist of Jharkhand appreciated the projected growth rate.

“About 7 per cent growth was expected. It is commendable but its growth potential is higher,” said renowned economist Harishwar Dayal.

He said that country’s economy has been recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery appears to be sustainable.

“Uncertain global phenomena and conflicts have impacted the global economy and the country’s economy is also affected partially,” said the former head of the department of economics at Ranchi's St Xaviers College. PTI SAN SAN NN