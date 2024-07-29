Economics graduate, 2 more held for defrauding Delhi bank of Rs 9.5 lakh

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people who allegedly impersonated themselves as owner of a firm and defrauded Rs 9.50 lakh, an officer on Monday said.

The accused have been identified as Amzad Hussai, 23, an MA Economics, who had been working as a data analyst in a reputed firm, and Mohammad Rizwan, 26, and Himanshu, 24, who used to work as delivery agents, he said.

Police have recovered seven mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, and 31 debit cards from their possession.

"On July 24, an FIR was registered, when alleged persons fraudulently got transferred Rs 9.50 lakh from a Corporate bank account in the name of Aman Motors (Hero Showroom) situated at Kartar Nagar in Usmanpur area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer said that on inquiry, it was found that the bank manager was called by a person who impersonated himself as the owner of Aman Motors and said he urgently needed to transfer funds from his corporate Bank account to another account.

The bank manager, under the inducement and false representation, transferred Rs 9.50 lakh to the bank account given to him.

Police later checked money trail and found it was transferred in different accounts.

"Further the amount was withdrawn in parts from ATMs situated in Noida Sectors 16 and 18. Later, we identified three people and nabbed them. The accused admitted for their crime.

"Further, their involvements in other cases are also being traced and efforts are being made to nab their other associates," the DCP said.