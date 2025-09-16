Economist and ex-CPI(M) leader Prasenjit Bose joins Congress

Kolkata: Economist and former CPI(M) leader Prasenjit Bose joined the Congress during a programme in the metropolis, and asserted that he would support the party in its fight to "save the Constitution".

Bose (51) became a part of the Congress at a formal joining ceremony here on Monday in the presence of party leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar, besides state unit president Subhankar Sarkar. “We have to protect the Constitution, establish a government that is non-communal. Only the Congress can do that. I have joined the Congress to be part of its fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” Bose told reporters.

He had resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 following differences with the party over its decision to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee as the President. Bose was subsequently expelled from the CPI(M).

Meanwhile, Hussain, who held meetings with party leaders in West Bengal, said the discussions focused mainly on strengthening the Congress.

On the possibility of a coalition with the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections, the senior Congress leader said, “No such discussion has taken place. The party high command takes the call on such matters.”