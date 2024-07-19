Economy needs improvement in ethnic crisis-hit Manipur: CM

Imphal, Jul 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that it should be the endeavour of all to improve the economy of the northeastern state which has been in the grip of ethnic violence since May last year.

The chief minister was addressing a programme on skill and training programme for the horticulture and soil conservation department.

"Our government has always been focused on becoming an organic and self-sufficient state. We must endeavour to improve the economy of the state. The government is working on to become self-reliant and address to shortage of skilled individuals," Singh said.

He said that people cannot forget their livelihood just because there is a conflict.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities left over 200 people dead since May 2024.

"The government is there to meet every challenge of the conflict. We will try to bring a political solution and peace and we are doing everything we can. There are instances when people become agitated when told that the situation has become much better,” Singh said.

Many still do not realise that one of the reasons for the conflict is the state government’s act of identifying and driving out illegal immigrants, he said.

Stating that the incidents of the last 14 months were “heartbreaking”, the chief minister appealed to all to maintain unity among different ethnic groups.

"Let’s keep unity. Politics divides all and we should not let politics win. The conflict did not break out because the BJP-led government was involved in corruption or any scandal. It broke out since some elements tried to stop the government from uniting all," Singh said. PTI COR NN