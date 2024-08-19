ECoR commissions freight train examination facility at Sarala station in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully commissioned a new freight train examination and routine overhauling (ROH) facility at Sarla station in Odisha.

The project, executed by RITES Ltd in collaboration with the Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) of Sambalpur railway division, involved an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore and was completed in June, ECoR said in a statement on Monday.

The development of the freight depot at Sarla station aims to enhance operational performance and support regional industrial growth, it said.

The project includes a new ROH shed, a G+1 station building, an electric substation, offices, a trainee hostel, and two examination lines at a cost of Rs 160 crore.

Additionally, the GSU unit has developed an extra loop line and two freight examination lines at an approximate cost of Rs 40 crore. Full electrification of these lines was recently completed, the statement said.

The yard has a monthly capacity to handle 90 to 100 train examinations and ROH of 100 wagons, significantly boosting loading performance while improving safety and reducing the turn-around time (TAT) of aluminum-carrying wagons by 30 per cent, it stated. PTI BBM BBM MNB