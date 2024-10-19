ECoR launches drive against carrying firecrackers on trains

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a special drive against illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable items on trains ahead of Diwali celebrations to ensure safety of passengers, an official statement said.

The ECoR authorities have stated that carrying goods like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol and kerosene in passenger trains is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989, which can result in imprisonment of up to three years, it said.

In an effort to make train journeys safe during the festive season, the East Coast Railway has appealed to passengers to exercise caution and refrain from carrying any inflammable or explosive item during their travels.

It also encouraged passengers to remain vigilant and report any violations by informing the onboard staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP), TTEs, coach attendants, or station managers.

To ensure compliance, all three divisions under the East Coast Railway—Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair—have been instructed to conduct the special safety drive, the statement issued on Friday said.

This will involve stringent checks and continuous surveillance to prevent the transport of firecrackers or other hazardous goods in passenger and mail/express trains during Diwali, it said.

The railway also urged passengers to immediately report about individuals carrying inflammable objects by calling the helpline number 139.

Special efforts by security teams will be carried out to enforce compliance and these checks will be done in coordination with the RPF, GRP, and civil defence volunteers, the statement said.

The ECoR has also initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign at railway stations, educating passengers about the dangers of carrying firecrackers.

To bolster safety, train escorting personnel and 'Meri Saheli' teams have been tasked with closely monitoring both passengers and luggage ahead of Diwali celebrations.

The ECoR has also placed adequate fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment at strategic locations at stations, goods sheds, guard vans, AC coaches, pantry cars, and locomotives, the statement added. PTI AAM BDC