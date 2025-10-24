ECoR launches drive to caution people against taking selfies, recording reels near railway tracks

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a drive to caution people, especially youth and social media enthusiasts, against the deadly and illegal practice of taking selfies, shooting videos, or creating reels on or near railway tracks and on the footboard or rooftop of running trains, according to an official statement.

The railway authorities said that such reckless acts are not only life-threatening but also punishable offences under the Railways Act, 1989.

The ECoR issued the warning afresh two days after the death of a 15-year-old boy in Puri, who was hit by a train while he was recording a video near the tracks.

In the statement issued on Thursday, the ECoR said the railway tracks, station premises, and moving trains are high-risk operational areas, not backdrops for entertainment videos.

Trespassing or performing stunts in these locations is a grave danger to life and an act of criminal negligence, it said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards violators, the ECoR said.

“Legal action will be swift and severe. Anyone caught taking photos or videos near moving trains or trespassing on tracks will face strict legal action. Violators will be prosecuted under Sections 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, with imprisonment and imposition of fines,” the railway authorities warned.

The ECoR appealed to all citizens, particularly students and teenagers, to understand and follow the safety guidelines, emphasising that life is more precious than a social media post.

People should avoid performing dangerous stunts such as leaning out of running trains, travelling on the footboard, or climbing on the rooftop or engine to film videos, as such acts can lead to fatal contact with high-voltage overhead electric (OHE) lines, the statement said.

The railway authorities also urged the parents and teachers to counsel the youth about the real-world dangers and severe legal consequences of seeking social media attention through risky railway stunts.

The ECoR is intensifying its awareness campaign through public announcements, digital media messages, and physical patrolling to prevent further unfortunate incidents, a railway officer said.

On Tuesday evening, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Biswajit Sahu of the Manglaghat area in Puri town, died after being hit by a train. He was trying to capture a moving train in the background of his video when the accident occurred.

In July this year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against two boys for performing and filming a dangerous stunt on railway tracks in Odisha's Boudh district.

They had uploaded the video on social media. PTI BBM BDC