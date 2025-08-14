ECoR records 100 million tonne freight loading in 134 days

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recorded 100 million tonne (MT) of freight loading in just 134 days, in the current financial year 2025–26, an official said This marks a significant improvement over the previous record of 148 days, achieved in 2024–25, an official statement said.

It said that ECoR reached this remarkable feat on August 12, a full 14 days ahead of last year's achievement, reflecting its sustained growth trajectory and operational excellence.

Coal, iron ore and cement are the major commodity contributor in attaining this remarkable feat in freight loading.

ECoR has loaded 57.734 million tonne of coal compared to 55.17 million tonne during the same period last year an increase of 4.6 per cent. Likewise, it loaded 25.984 million tonne of iron ore compared to 21.758 million tonne during the same period last year reflecting 19.4 per cent growth.

Similarly, 0.409 million tonne of cement was loaded compared to 0.308 million tonne during the same period last year, a commendable increase of 32.8 per cent. It loaded 1.171 million tonne of food grains compared to 0.99 million tonne in the corresponding period last year increase of 18.3 per cent and loaded 2.858 million tonne of fertilizers compared to 2.053 million tonne in the same period last year, registering a remarkable increase of 39.2 per cent growth.

The achievement was possible due to ECoR's strategic planning, efficient execution of freight operations, and effective coordination with customers. The optimal utilisation of infrastructure and resources, coupled with a targeted focus on high-demand sectors like coal, iron ore, cement, and fertilisers, has been instrumental in driving this success, it said. PTI AAM AAM RG