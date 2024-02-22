ECRP, Yamuna water project to be highlighted in BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) BJP plans to highlight the two water projects -- Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and Yamuna Water Project -- as a success of the "double engine government" ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party spokesperson said.

Advertisment

A decision on it was taken in the core committee meeting of the BJP in Jaipur on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, state BJP chief CP Joshi were among leaders that attended the meeting.

Joshi said that the BJP government has fulfilled the long delayed demand of people of the state.

Advertisment

"I would like to thank Prime Minster Narendra Modi and CM Bhajanlal Sharma. One government did no work for five years and only gave empty slogans. Our government within two months finalised the ERCP and Yamuna water projects. People could not imagine we could get water from Haryana. But under Modiji's leadership, even the impossible is possible," Joshi said.

Preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were discussed at the meeting, according to a statement. The strategy to win all 25 seats of the state was discussed in the meeting, it said.

Discussions were also held on the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan', 'Shakti Vandan Abhiyan' and 'Beneficiary Contact Abhiyan', it added. PTI AG SKY SKY