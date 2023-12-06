EC's outreach to encourage people, including youth, to register as voters

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) In the run up to the next year Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has rolled out a multi-media outreach programme to encourage people, particularly the youth, to register as voters.

'Desh Ka Form' is the first of its kind campaign to raise awareness about the voter registration process. It started on November 30 and would conclude on December 9, sources said.

The campaign comes amid the ongoing 'special summary revision (SSR)' being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) to register new voters. Under the SSR, existing voters can also update their address and photograph.

The sources pointed out that unlike past campaigns where messaging used to be direct and highly informative, the poll panel has this time adopted a "very indirect and impactful communication approach".

The campaign poses a question to the people on whether they have filled the 'Desh Ka Form'. On creatives, a missed call number is also mentioned.

So far, over 20,000 missed calls have been received and the callers got information on how to register.

The campaign has two TV commercials with actor and the EC's national icon Rajkummar Rao featuring in them.