EC's 'Special Roll Observer' reviews SIR work in South 24 Parganas district

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Newly-appointed 'Special Roll Observer' (SRO), Subrata Gupta, on Sunday visited South 24 Parganas district to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gupta, a retired IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was on November 28 appointed by the Election Commission as the 'Special Roll Observer' to oversee the key aspects of preparation of the electoral rolls following the SIR and help the district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures.

Gupta visited Falta in South 24 Parganas district to review the SIR work.

"I am here to oversee whether the SIR process is being followed as per the directive of the ECI. There are a few complaints, and we will cross-check them," Gupta said.

According to a senior official at the office of the state CEO, Gupta will hold review meetings with DEOs, EROs and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to oversee the distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs).

The EC had also appointed 12 IAS officers as 'Electoral Roll Observers' to oversee the key aspects of preparation of the electoral rolls following the SIR and help the district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures.

"They are going to examine the route map of EF distribution and collection. There are complaints of malpractices while filing the EFs, and that the forms are reaching the wrong persons. These issues will also be verified in the meeting," the official said. PTI SCH RG