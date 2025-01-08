EC's total voter enrolment in Maharashtra may be higher than total adult population: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission seems to have enrolled 16 lakh more electors than the entire adult population in Maharashtra as estimated by the Narendra Modi government.

Chairman of the Congress' Data Analytics department, Pravin Chakravarty, claimed there was a sudden increase of 50 lakh voters in just four months of the Maharashtra assembly elections, which is 16 lakh more than the entire adult population in the state.

"It is in the interest of the nation's democracy and strengthening voters trust that the CEC (chief election commissioner), rather than grandstanding and hiding behind flowery poetry, should acknowledge the uncomfortable truth and take remedial actions and steps as a dutiful public servant," Chakravarty said in a statement.

He cited the November 2019 report of the National Commission on Population of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, where Maharashtra's estimated adult (18+) population in 2024 can be calculated as 9.54 crores, based on the five-year projections of the report.

"As per the Election Commission, the total enrolled electors in Maharashtra for Vidhan Sabha election were 9.70 crores. That is, the Election Commission seems to have enrolled 16 lakh more electors than the entire adult population in Maharashtra, as estimated by the Narendra Modi government," he said.

The Congress has been raising objections with the EC on the sudden rise in voters in Maharashtra ahead of polls.

The fresh salvo from the opposition party came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar rejected allegations of spurt in voter turnout figures near the end of polling hours, saying the system is "fool-proof" and dubbed claims of sudden increase as "misconceived narratives".

Chakravarty said the CEC in a press conference on January 7 to announce the dates for Vidhan Sabha election for Delhi and few other byelections, sought to address the lingering doubts over the mysterious increase in total electors enrolled for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election.

The Congress party has pointed out the sudden increase of nearly 50 lakh new voter additions in just four months for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election. The CEC outlined the process of voter addition in detail and claimed that the process is extremely tight-proof and robust to prevent fake voter additions, he said.

"We have a simple one line response -- if the process is so robust, how is it that the total eligible electors in Maharashtra seem to be more than the total adult (18+) population as estimated by the Narendra Modi government's own report?" the Congress leader asked.

"While all the other questions that we raised in our earlier letter dated 10th December 2024 about mysterious addition of new voters remain unanswered, just this one simple datapoint that the EC may have registered more electors than adult population quashes the CEC's claim that the process of voter addition and deletion is very robust and unquestionable," he also said.

Chakravarty also asked, even if estimates vary, is it possible that the EC has registered 100% or more of all eligible voters in a state? "Our analysis of other states shows that on average only 90% of eligible population are enrolled as electors by EC. How is it that for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha alone, the EC enrolled 100% or more? Further, Aadhaar enrolment data in Maharashtra also reinforces the fact that the EC's total voter enrolment in Maharashtra may be higher than the total adult population," he said.

CEC Kumar on Tuesday dismissed allegations of manipulation in electoral roll, saying no deletion can occur without thorough documentation, field verification and giving the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

He emphasised that the process for additions and deletions is transparent, rigorous and immune to arbitrary changes.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for Delhi assembly polls, the CEC said, "Every step of the electoral roll process is rooted in transparency and accountability. Deletion of names is not possible without adhering to strict protocols, and every party has the right to raise objections at various stages." Kumar also detailed the comprehensive process governing the maintenance of electoral roll.

For additions, names are included only after thorough foot-and-field verification by booth-level officers (BLOs), he said.

"Regular meetings are held with the representatives of political parties, who have the right to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs). Weekly lists of claims and objections are shared, and both draft and final rolls are published on the Election Commission's website. Polling station rationalisation is also carried out with the consultation of all the stakeholders," the CEC said.

"There are 70 processes related to the election process whether it is electoral roll, counting, polling agents, or political parties -- any process whatsoever -- are entirely detailed on our website. Complete guidelines have been circulated to political parties," he said. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS