ED, ACB probing 'scam' by previous govt in mid-day meal scheme: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Alleged irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme by the previous government is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar said in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Dilawar, the School Education Minister, was responding to supplementary questions asked by an MLA during the Question Hour.

The minister said that a "scam of crores of rupees" has been done in the mid-day meal by the previous government. "The ED and ACB are investigating this matter," he said.

Strict action will be taken against any one found involved in the "scam", he said.

Serious irregularities have been done in the mid-day meal during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers said.

Earlier, in a written reply to another question by MLA Lalit Meena, Dilawar said that milk powder is currently being purchased at Rs 421 per kg under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana. PTI AG SKY SKY