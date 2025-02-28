ED acting as 'affiliate organisation' of BJP, says Chhattisgarh Cong chief ahead of party protest

Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress will hold protests on Saturday against the Enforcement Directorate for acting as an "affiliate organisation" of the ruling BJP, the party's state unit chief Deepak Baij said.

The effigy of the ED will be burnt on March 3 during the protest, he added.

"The ED recently came our 'Rajiv Bhavan' in Raipur and handed over a summon seeking details of construction of party offices in Sukma and Konta. When state Congress in-charge general secretary Malkit Singh Gaidu visited the ED office here on Thursday to provide the information sought by the agency, he was made to sit there for hours," Baij said at a press conference.

"If the ED wanted some additional information, it could have asked for it in writing. The Congress will give account of every single rupee used in the construction of its offices. The ED is working like an affiliate organisation of BJP, which is completely unacceptable. The questions asked by ED to Gaindu, including about his personal and family properties, clearly showed the intention was to harass him," Baij said.

The party offices have been made with money collected from functionaries, he added.

"The total cost of our Sukma Rajiv Bhawan is approximately Rs 65 lakh. The cost of construction of the party office in Konta is approximately Rs 20 lakh. The entire payment for the construction has been made by the Pradesh Congress Committee through cheques. Every single expense has been audited," he said.

The ED should also probe where the BJP got Rs 150 crore to build its state office (Kushabhau Thakre complex), he said.

"In Raipur, BJP acquired land for its Ekatma Parisar office for Rs 1 (per square foot), but it has been converted into a commercial complex from which BJP has been earning Rs 1.5 crore as rent. ED must probe it," Baij told reporters.

Baij also claimed that the state police was spying on him, adding that the BJP government was crushing democracy.

"The BJP has been using government machinery to intimidate newly elected zila panchayat and janpad panchayat members of Congress to influence the election of president of Zila Panchayat and Janpad panchayat bodies," he alleged. PTI TKP BNM