ED acting as BJP's subsidiary, says Congress after its Sukma office is attached

Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after the central agency attached its office in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED has attached the Congress's office in Sukma along with assets of its MLA Kawasi Lakhma, worth Rs 6.15 crore in total, in its investigation linked to the alleged Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam that took place during the previous Congress government in the state.

Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla alleged that the ED took the action on the instruction of the BJP.

"Central agencies have been crossing their limit at the BJP's behest. The move is highly objectionable. It is part of the BJP's political conspiracy. We will give account of every single paisa used to build the Sukma office," Shukla said.

The Congress built 'Rajiv Bhawans' (its offices in the state) with the support of its workers and the public while it was in opposition for 15 years (from 2003 to 2018), he said, adding it was a tradition to build Congress Bhawans with public cooperation.

The historic Congress Bhavan in Raipur was also built with donations sought during a local festival during the pre-1947 era of freedom struggle, he said.

While the Congress was ready to give account of the money spent on constructing its offices in Chhattisgarh, the ED should dare to probe where the money for the BJP's Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur and its parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Delhi office came from, Shukla added.

"The ED has been acting like a subsidiary organisation of the BJP. If Congress offices can be investigated, why should BJP offices not be probed?" he asked.

State BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said several scams took place during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, and now the party office "built on the foundation of corruption" has been attached.

"Rampant corruption took place during the regime of Bhupesh Baghel (2018 to 2023). Some people are in jail, some are out on bail while action is being taken against some others.....I think this is the first incident in the history of India when the office of a political party was attached," Gupta said.

Lakhma (72) is lodged in the Raipur central jail following his arrest by the ED in January in the alleged liquor scam. The six-time MLA from Konta assembly seat (Sukma district) had served as excise minister in the Congress government.

The ED has alleged that proceeds generated from the illegal liquor trade were used to build the Congress office in Sukma. PTI TKP KRK