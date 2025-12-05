ED approaches court seeking copies of documents in Sabarimala gold loss case

Kollam (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) The ED has filed a petition before the Vigilance Court here seeking copies of FIRs and other case records related to the probe into the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

The petition sought copies of two FIRs and statements recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident, to initiate an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"It is prima facie satisfied that ‘proceeds of crime’ are possessed by Unnikrishnan Potty (prime accused) and others by committing the scheduled offence. ED is duty-bound to collect materials to ascertain the involvement of money laundering," the agency stated in its petition.

The Enforcement Directorate submitted that the documents sought will be used solely for the investigation and will remain confidential.

The court heard the ED counsel, who informed that the agency had earlier approached the Kerala High Court with a similar plea, and was directed to move the Vigilance Court instead.

However, the public prosecutor objected to the request, stating that a confidential investigation is currently underway in the Sabarimala gold loss case, and handing over the documents at this stage would not be appropriate.

The court directed the public prosecutor to file objections and posted the matter for further hearing on December 10.

SIT is probing two cases related to gold lost from Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and door frames of Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). PTI TBA TBA KH