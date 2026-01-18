ED arrests 1, seizes Rs 3 crore in drugs-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested an alleged drug trafficker and seized about Rs 3 crore in cash following multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to narcotics smuggling, the probe agency said on Sunday.

The Panaji zonal office of the federal probe agency conducted searches on January 16, covering 26 premises in Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Delhi in the case against Madhupan SS, an alleged drug trafficker.

The action was undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement. The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Goa Police's anti-narcotics cell.

Madhupan SS was arrested, and about Rs 3 crore in cash was seized during the searches, the ED said.

The alleged syndicate is suspected to be involved in the supply of narcotic substances, including MDMA, ecstasy, and cocaine across the country, according to the probe agency. PTI NES NSD NSD