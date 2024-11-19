ED arrests 2 in 'illegal' mining case of HP, UP

New Delhi/Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday said it has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand and minerals mining from rivers in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The two persons -- Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman -- have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Official sources said they were arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

The case pertains to unauthorised sand and minerals mining in Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and Yamuna River in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

ED received formal complaints and intelligence inputs alleging illegal sand and mineral mining operations on the river bed of the Beas river by several mining mafias including Gian Chand and proceeds of crime to the tune of hundreds of crores have been generated through these illegal mining operations, the agency said.

The ED took cognisance of police FIRs filed in both the states to book its money laundering case.

Six FIRs registered by different police stations in the districts of Kangra and Una in Himachal Pradesh related to illegal mining have been analysed. It has been alleged that "illegal" mining activities were taking place on government land and tippers, heavy earth mover machines, JCBs and tractors were "actively engaged" in this activity.

"These vehicles were involved in illegal extracting of minerals and unlawfully transported these to stone crushers on overloaded vehicles," it said.

Another FIR was registered by Behat police station in Saharanpur (UP) on November 1 against Gian Chand under the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957 and some other laws and this complaint was clubbed with the complaints filed in Himachal Pradesh, according to the ED.

Searches were conducted against various persons and scrutiny of "incriminating" material found that Gian Chand and his associates are involved in illegal mining operations ranging from Beas river to Yamuna river.

The proceeds of crime generated from this activity have been used in purchasing immovable properties and mining machineries like trucks, tippers, JCBs, crushers etc., the ED said.

Meanwhile, former industry minister of Himachal Pradesh and BJP leader Bikram Singh, speaking on the arrests, alleged that "people close to the chief minister are now in jail".

"The illegal mining complaint was investigated by the ED and those found guilty have been jailed," he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, however, said that just because someone from Nadaun -- his assembly constituency -- is arrested, he should not be linked to it. The BJP leader should refrain from making such statements, Sukhu told mediapersons in Shimla.