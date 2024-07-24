ED arrests 2 persons linked to funding of Hizbul Mujahideen

Jammu, July 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested two persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allegedly linked to the funding of the subversive activities of Pro-Pakistan terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Jammu-based ED has arrested 2 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar under the provisions of PMLA in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen," the organisation said on X.

The duo were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days. PTI AB MNK MNK