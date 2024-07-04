ED arrests drug trafficker in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab), Jul 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate arrested a prominent "drug peddler" in Punjab on Thursday as part of a drugs-linked money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

Saktar Singh alias Laddi was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following searches against him and his family members in Tarn Taran district, the sources said.

The money-laundering case stems from FIRs registered against Singh by the Punjab Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Singh, the sources said, was "deeply involved" in drugs trafficking in the district that lies along the India-Pakistan border.

The federal probe agency is understood to have recovered some narcotics and arms during the searches that were launched on Thursday at about 10 locations in Sheron, Nausheran Pannuan and Bugha villages of Tarn Taran.

The sources said Singh's family was also allegedly involved in "illicit" drug sales and multiple FIRs were registered against them as well.

The accused (Singh) amassed a number of immovable properties in his name and that of family members through proceeds of crime generated from dealing in drugs over many years in Punjab, they said. PTI NES NES SZM