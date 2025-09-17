ED arrests ex-Andaman MP, 2 others in co-op bank 'fraud' case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP and Congress leader Kuldeep Rai Sharma and two others in a money laundering case linked to an alleged cooperative bank loan "fraud", officials said.

These are the first-ever arrests made by the federal probe agency under the anti-money laundering law in the Union Territory.

Sharma, 57, is a former chairman of the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank (ANSCB). The two others arrested are K Murugan, the MD of the bank, and K Kalaivanan, the bank's loan officer, they said.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has sent the three to eight days of ED custody, officials said.

The probe pertains to alleged fraud in the ANSCB.