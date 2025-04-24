ED arrests former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in money laundering case

New Delhi/Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday arrested Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, officials said.

Joshi was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency in Jaipur, they said.

The ED's money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the scheme that aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections.

The scheme was being implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department. Joshi was the minister of this department in the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

Four people have been arrested in the case by the ED till now. PTI NES KVK KVK