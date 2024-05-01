ED arrests Haryana MLA's son in fraud case

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), May 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Congress MLA from Haryana Dharam Singh Chhoker's son Sikandar Singh for allegedly defrauding home buyers of more than Rs 300 crore.

According to sources, Sikandar was arrested in Haridwar by an ED team late on Tuesday evening.

Sikandar Singh and Vikas Mahira are the co-owners and promoters of a real estate group Sai Aina Firm Pvt Ltd which had taken Rs 360 crore from 1,497 homebuyers.

The houses were to be built in Sector 68 of Gurugram. However, the builders failed to provide houses to the customers and did not return their money.

Cases of fraud and forgery were filed against Sai Aina Firm Pvt Ltd. The ED had raided the MLA's residence and company premises in July last year. The agency had been looking for MLA's son Sikandar and his partner Vikas Mahira in this case.

The victim homebuyers have been protesting for the last one year. PTI Corr ALM ALM RT RT