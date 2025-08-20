ED arrests head of banned Maoist outfit PLFI in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested the supremo of the banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation.

Dinesh Gope was taken into custody from the Central Jail in Palamu district of the state where he was lodged in a case lodged by the Jharkhand Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Following his arrest, Gope was produced via video conferencing before the Hon'ble special court (PMLA), Ranchi, which has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from the FIRs of the state police and the NIA which had booked and filed chargesheet against Gope on charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and for criminal activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Gope, in his capacity as the head of PLFI, was running an extensive and organised extortion racket.

"He was instrumental in the forcible collection of illegal levy from contractors, businessmen, coal traders and transporters operating in Jharkhand and adjoining states, generating proceeds of crime estimated to be about Rs 20 crore," the ED said.

This money was then "systematically" laundered through a "complex" network of shell companies and firms, it alleged.

The agency said these entities were established in the names of Gope's two wives and associates with the "specific" intent to "conceal" the illicit origin of the funds.

The funds were utilised to finance the operational activities of the PLFI, procure sophisticated arms and ammunition, and acquire numerous movable and immovable properties, the ED alleged. PTI NES KVK KVK