ED arrests Jharkhand coal businessman in money laundering case

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested a coal businessman in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Ezhar Ansari was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district around 8 pm, they said.

The central agency carried out searches in this case during the day.

The probe pertains to a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in coal trade, the sources said.