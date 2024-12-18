ED arrests Kolkata industrialist in Jharkhand bank fraud case

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested industrialist and owner of Concast Steel and Power Limited, Sanjay Sureka, in connection with a bank fraud case in neighbouring Jharkhand, an official said.

Advertisment

Jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore and several foreign-made luxury cars were seized during raids at properties linked to him.

The ED on Tuesday and Wednesday conducted raids at over 10 locations in West Bengal, including his residence in south Kolkata's Ballygunge, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, he said.

"The industrialist will be questioned in connection with the bank fraud. We are trying to ascertain how many people are behind this or if there are some influential people involved in this case," the official told PTI.

Advertisment

An insider in the central probe agency said that there was evidence that a huge amount of money was shifted through shell companies.

The case was registered in 2022 after the arrested industrialist had allegedly duped a nationalised bank in Jharkhand, ED sources said. PTI SCH ACD