ED arrests man for threatening officers in Hyderabad 'fraud' case

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) An "imposter", who was allegedly threatening ED officials to prevent them from taking action in an investment "fraud" case of more than Rs 5,900 crore in Hyderabad, has been arrested by the federal probe agency under the anti-money laundering law.

The agency said Kalyan Banerjee was taken into custody on January 10 after his premises in Secunderabad were raided by it. He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Nampally (Hyderabad) on Sunday which sent him to ED custody till January 23, it said in a statement.

The case pertains to the ED investigation against Nowhera Shaik and others who are alleged to have collected more than Rs 5,978 crore from the public with a promise of returns of more than 36 per cent per annum. They, however, failed to return even the principal amount thereby duping the gullible investors, the ED said.

The ED had attached assets worth Rs 428 crore in this case and obtained a green signal from the Supreme Court to auction these properties so that funds obtained from them can be restituted (restored) to the victims, a provision available under the PMLA.

Shaikh, the ED claimed, hired the services of Banerjee on remuneration and commission basis.

"Kalyan Banerjee started messaging and calling ED officers and falsely projected himself as close to several high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians.

"He tried to entice the officers to manipulate the auction process but when he was categorically told to follow due process of law, he started threatening the officers and put pressure on them to stall the auction process," the agency said.

It was found that he was impersonating as a consultant to various departments and being close to senior bureaucrats and politicians, according to the agency.

The agency claimed Banerjee's mobile phones show "incriminating" WhatsApp messages with Shaik and her associates.

The agency recorded Banerjee's statement where, the ED claimed, he admitted to impersonation in order to put pressure on ED officers.

"He also admitted that he was acting on the directions of Nowhera Shaik and her associates," the agency said. PTI NES DV DV