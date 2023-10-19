ED arrests man in liquor 'scam' case linked to Jharkhand FM's son

Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested an alleged middleman in connection with a liquor scam case in Jharkhand where it had raided Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon and some others, official sources said.

Yogendra Tiwari has been taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. He was arrested following questioning and is expected to be produced before a special court here on Friday or Saturday.

The federal agency had conducted raids in this case in August and had covered about 34-40 premises in state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts.

The premises of the senior Oraon were also covered by the ED as the father and the son lived at the same location. Business and residential premises of some liquor businessmen were also covered.

Rameshwar Oraon, 76, represents the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat of the state that he won on a Congress ticket. He holds the charge of finance, planning and commercial tax in the Jharkhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rameshwar Oraon has earlier served as a Union cabinet minister under prime minister Manmohan Singh and is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 batch. PTI NES TIR TIR