ED arrests Ranchi man in money laundering case

Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested an alleged land broker as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Kamlesh Singh was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned at the agency's zonal office here in Jharkhand for a number of hours, the sources said.

Last month, the ED had seized Rs 1 crore in cash and 100 bullets following raids at a house located at Kanke road and allegedly linked to Singh. PTI NES ANB ANB