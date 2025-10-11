ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in 'fake' bank guarantee-linked PMLA case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the CFO of industrialist Anil Ambani's group company Reliance Power in a money laundering case linked to issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore, official sources said on Saturday.

Ashok Pal was taken into custody on Friday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned by the agency, they said.

He will be produced before a special court on Saturday and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, according to the sources.

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, which was found to be "fake".

The company was formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.

The accused company, which allegedly operated a racket for providing "fake" bank guarantees for business groups, was identified by the ED as Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink.

As part of the investigation, the ED carried out searches against the company and its promoters in August and arrested its Managing Director, Partha Sarathi Biswal.

The money laundering case stems from a November 2024 FIR of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). It was alleged that the company was engaged in issuing "fake" bank guarantees against a commission of 8 per cent.

The Reliance Group had then said that Reliance Power had been a "victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy" in this case and it had made due disclosures in this context to the stock exchange on November 7, 2024.

A group spokesperson said a criminal complaint was lodged by them against the third party (accused company) with Delhi Police's EOW in October 2024 and the "due process" of law would follow.

The ED sources had said that the Bhubaneswar-based company was using an email domain -- s-bi.co.in -- similar to sbi.co.in to create a "facade" of genuineness that the communication was being sent by the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender.

The fake domain was used to send "forged" communication to the SECI, they said.

The ED's preliminary investigation, according to the sources, indicated that the company also facilitated "fake" bills for commission and used multiple "undisclosed" bank accounts.

Suspicious transactions worth crores of rupees were done through these bank accounts, they said.

The company is a "mere paper entity" as its registered office is a residential property belonging to a relative of Biswal. No company records were found at the address during the searches, the sources had said. PTI NES DIV DIV