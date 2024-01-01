ED arrests three after Irish woman complains of cyber fraud

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has arrested three persons as part of its money laundering probe into an alleged cyber fraud perpetrated against an Irish national through a call centre located in West Bengal's Kharagpur.

Nitesh Kumar from Patna and Sagar Yadav and Santosh Kumar from Kolkata were taken into custody last month after searches were carried out by the central probe agency in Kolkata and Kharagpur, it said in a statement.

The agency's action was based on a complaint of cyber fraud registered by a woman from Ireland, claiming that she was "cheated of Euro 950 (Rs 84,941) through cyber fraud activities".

The probe found that a "group comprising eight to 10 people persons is continuously involved in cheating foreign nationals, mainly Irish people, and receiving proceeds of crime in their bank accounts in India through rewire accounts." "These people have been functioning in a manner/pattern of a call centre located at Kharagpur, West Bengal," the ED said, adding Rs 1.85 crore cash and Rs 3.67 crore kept in bank accounts were seized during the searches. PTI NES NSD NSD