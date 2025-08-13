ED arrests Vasai-Virar ex-civic chief in money laundering case linked to illegal buildings

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar and three others, including two builders, in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal buildings, officials said.

Pawar was arrested after his role came to surface in alleged money laundering linked to the construction of 41 illegal buildings in Vasai-Virar, a twin-city located on Mumbai's outskirts, which were subsequently demolished by the civic body, an official said.

The buildings were constructed in the Achole area of Vasai on land reserved for a dumping ground and a sewage treatment plant, he said.

Besides Pawar, the central agency has arrested a town planner and two builders - Sitaram and Arun Gupta, he said.

After the arrest, they were brought to state-run J J Hospital in central Mumbai for medical examination. All four will be produced before a local court on Thursday, he said.

The ED conducted raids last month at multiple locations linked to Pawar, including his bungalow in Virar and residences in Mumbai and Nashik.

The raids were conducted a day after the senior bureaucrat was given a farewell at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation following his transfer from the post of civic commissioner. PTI DC RSY