ED arrests Zimbabwean man in drugs trafficking case

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has arrested a Zimbabwean national under the anti-money laundering law in an international drugs trafficking case where Indians were being sent abroad for narcotics smuggling.

Tariro Mangwana was taken into custody during searches conducted in this case on August 19 in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The money laundering case stems from a Goa Police (crime branch) FIR against Nibu Vincent and others for alleged delivery of 4.3 kgs Cocaine in the state.

The Zimbabwe national was involved in "laundering" of funds for Indian nationals who got remuneration for acting as a "mule" (delivery agent) and he also made arrangements for their travel and logistics, according to the agency.

Out of eight such Indian nationals, four were arrested either in India or in foreign jurisdictions for involvement or possession of narcotics drugs, the ED said in a statement.

Material recovered during the searches contain "vital evidence" pointing towards the financial trail of drug trafficking proceeds, the use of layering techniques to conceal illicit funds, and the involvement of secondary handlers and facilitators, it alleged.

Probe indicates "strong" evidence of international linkages and communication with networks outside India, suggesting that the cartel was not limited to Goa alone but had cross-border contacts for both procurement and distribution.

Usage of shell (dummy) entities and "benami" accounts for routing of funds was detected by the federal probe agency.

"The investigation found that certain foreign nationals were involved in procuring travel tickets and arranging logistics for Indian nationals to travel abroad for trafficking of narcotics drugs.

"The search operation brought to light that the role of a larger organised syndicate engaged in narcotics trafficking and laundering of proceeds of crime across multiple states and even foreign jurisdictions," it said. PTI NES NB