ED attaches Aamby Valley in Lonavala in case against Sahara Group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached the 707-acre Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra's Lonavala, worth Rs 1,460 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation against the Sahara Group.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

This land was purchased in "Benami" names with the funds diverted from Sahara group entities, it said.

A total of 707 acres in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala (Pune district) having approximate market value of Rs 1460 crore has been attached in the case of Sahara India and its group entities, the agency said.