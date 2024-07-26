ED attaches assets in mining-linked PMLA case against TN minister Ponmudy, family

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 14 crore in an alleged illegal mining-linked money laundering case against Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy, his ex-MP son P Gautham Sigamani and some family members.

The central agency had raided the premises of the 73-year-old Minister for Higher Education and his son in Chennai and Villupuram in July last year as part of the investigation.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, after these raids, had said that the action was a "political vendetta of the Union BJP government." The money laundering case related to alleged illegal red earth mining stems from a state police (crime branch) FIR.

During 2007-2010, when Ponmudy was the minister of mines, he "managed" to allot five licences in the names of Dr P Gautham Sigamani, Sigmani's brother-in-law K S Rajamahendran, and Jayachandran, who "admitted" to have had acted on behalf of Sigamani in the quarrying of red earth in 'patta' lands, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attaching assets worth Rs 14.21 crore "in the case of illegal red earth mining in Tamil Nadu by the family members and associates of K Ponmudy, presently Member of Legislative Assembly (DMK Party) and Minister of Higher Education and his son Dr P Gautham Sigamani, former Member of Parliament." The attached properties comprise assets worth Rs 5.47 crore registered in the name of Raja Mahendran and his entities, and fixed and bank deposits worth Rs 8.74 crore in the name of a company named Confluence, an entity belonging to the wife of Gautham Sigamani, it said.

"Red earth was extracted illegally beyond the permitted limits to the tune of Rs 25.7 crore and the sale proceeds were invested in the overseas entity," the ED alleged.

The minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 50-year old son Sigamani represented the Kallakurichi seat as an MP. PTI NES VN VN