ED attaches assets in mining-linked PMLA case against TN minister Ponmudy, son

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 14 crore in a money laundering case against Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy, his ex-MP son P Gautham Sigamani, and family members.

The central agency had raided the premises of 73-year-old Minister for Higher Education and his son in Chennai and Villupuram in July last year as part of the investigation.

The money laundering case related to alleged illegal red earth mining stems from a state police FIR.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching assets of Rs 14.21 crore.

During 2007-2010, when Ponmudy was the minister of mines, he "managed" to allot five licences in the names of Dr P Gautham Sigamani, Sigmani's brother-in-law K S Rajamahendran, and Jayachandran, who "admitted" to have had acted on behalf of Sigamani in the quarrying of red earth in 'patta' lands, the agency said in a statement.

"Red earth was extracted illegally beyond the permitted limits to the tune of Rs 25.7 crore and the sale proceeds were invested in the overseas entity," it alleged.