ED attaches assets of accused who ran illegal call centre in Lucknow to ship drugs to US

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached flats, agricultural lands and crypto currency worth Rs 3.24 crore of some Uttar Pradesh-based accused who allegedly used to run an illegal call centre in Lucknow for shipping narcotics to the US.

The money laundering case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau registered against a company called Hatsh Telecom and other accused.

Shantanu Gupta, Shashank Gupta, Abdul Wahab Yasir, Mohit Haldar, Puneet Dubey, and others "ran a narcotics business through a call centre in Lucknow in the guise of software-related businesses through nine bogus companies." They used to contact their customers in the US through the call centre and get orders of psychotropic substances which were then forwarded to two people named Sagar Asthana and Puneet Dubey, who later shipped them as parcels through India Post, the ED said in a statement.

It alleged that the attached properties were acquired through the proceeds of the crime derived from trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances to the US during 2013-2017.

Through this modus, the nine companies received a total of Rs 23.67 crore in around 43 bank accounts and these funds were immediately siphoned off by the directors of these companies in order to acquire properties at various locations, it said. PTI NES CK