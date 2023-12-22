ED attaches assets of company linked to Punjab AAP MLA

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached a property worth Rs 35.10 crore of a company, in which Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra was a director, as part of a probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The asset, located in Malerkotla, belongs to Tara Corporation Limited and a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach it, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

"The loan amount had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter diverted and integrated into Tara Health Food Limited and another sister concern-- Tara Sales Limited," the ED said.

"The amounts received into Tara Health Food Limited had been used for the purposes other than for which loan was availed," it alleged.

An amount to the extent of Rs 3.12 crore had been "diverted" to the personal accounts of Majra besides Rs 33.99 crore to M/s THFL, the agency said.

Majra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab's Amargarh Assembly constituency, was arrested by the ED in connection with this case earlier in November.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR linked to an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 40.92 crore. PTI NES AS AS