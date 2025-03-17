ED attaches assets of ex-VC, registrar of Bhopal-based university

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 10 crore of a former vice-chancellor of Bhopal-based Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and others in a money laundering case linked to alleged funds embezzlement in the institute.

A provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties of former RGPV vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar, ex-registrar Rakesh Singh Rajput, former finance controller Hrishikesh Verma and two bank officials named Kumar Mayank and Ramkumar Raghuvanshi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The total value of the attached assets is Rs 10.77 crore, the statement said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Bhopal Police against the former office-bearers of the university for alleged embezzlement and diversion of funds worth Rs 20 crore of the institute to private persons and trusts.

The accused used the funds for their personal benefits, the ED said.

After conducting searches in September last year, the ED had said that an analysis of bank accounts found that the funds of the university were diverted for the purpose of investment in property, fixed deposit receipts, mutual funds and jewellery. PTI NES ARI