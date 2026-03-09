ED attaches assets of former Assam IAS officer under PMLA

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached immovable assets worth more than Rs 5 crore as part of its money laundering probe into a disproportionate assets case against former Assam excise secretary and IAS officer Indreswar Kalita.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) against Kalita.

The chargesheet filed by CMSVC stated that during the check period from March 1, 2000 to December 31, 2018, Kalita possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income totalling Rs 5.64 crore, constituting 131.12 per cent of his known income during that period, the agency said in a statement.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach six immovable properties, including one located on Zoo Road in Guwahati, worth Rs 5.64 crore, it said.

Kalita, the ED alleged, acquired several immovable properties, either in his own name or in the names of his wife and other family members who "lacked" corresponding income sources.

"This was done to obscure the true beneficial ownership and origin of the funds. The properties were purchased by deliberately understating the consideration amounts in registered sale deeds to conceal the actual cash deployment," the agency claimed. PTI NES KVK KVK